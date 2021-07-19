In 2019, amid rising tensions, I joined a group of Christian leaders in New York to meet with Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif. In 2007, my predecessor as general secretary of the FCNL, Joe Volk, traveled to Iran to meet with then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to discuss the need for peaceful relations between our two countries. The Friends Committee on National Legislation took these steps because we know how precious peace is — and how important it is for us to raise our voices in uncertain times.