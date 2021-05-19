We are returning to the age-old debate over the role of government. In his 1981 inaugural address, President Ronald Reagan said “government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem” — a maxim that has been in place for four decades now. Reagan’s maxim assumes the market should be trusted to solve everything, that business should rule over government and that the wealthy should be given more and more power over our politics — even to influence candidates and shape the laws of the nation. These assumptions — which favor wealth over democracy — have ultimately produced a nation that is not healthy for more and more people, workers, families and their children, particularly Black, Indigenous and people of color who must contend with the burden of living in a society built on racist policies. The Republican Party’s policy decisions reversed those in place since President Franklin Roosevelt, who, in the midst of the Great Depression, observed that “when a (person) is recovering from an illness, wisdom dictates not only cure of the symptoms but also removal of their cause,” and therefore determined that a more comprehensive and systemic approach to national recovery was necessary. Now again, in the wake of a pandemic that revealed our nation’s illness, we need to treat not just the immediate need but the systemic drivers of inequality that got us here.