But local houses of worship have stepped up to meet burgeoning needs. “Our gurudev inspired us that right now is not the time to go to the temple and pray to God; right now is time to support people. That would be your real prayers,” said Parag Shah, a volunteer with the Arham Yuva Seva, a Jain volunteer organization that has turned community centers and temples into hospitals in Mumbai and in Gujarat, 400 miles to the north.