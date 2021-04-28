In June of last year, three USCCB chairs did send a letter to Congress on police accountability and reform. As the USCCB press release explained, “the bishops note that, although law enforcement officers offer ‘a great and needed service,’ the ‘terrible and unjust killing of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, and so many more,’ demonstrates that there must be ‘better practices for formation and accountability for police, certainly in the use of lethal force, but also in patterns of discrimination and prejudice, so that real accountability can happen before more lives are lost.’”