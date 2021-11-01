But the endless wars have also brought considerable harm here at home. As the government poured trillions of dollars into the war machine, numerous other pressing issues remained unaddressed. The climate crisis worsened, income inequality sky-rocketed, poverty and hunger carried on at unacceptably high rates. Meanwhile, our annual military budget has ballooned to more than $750 billion this year. Even if that figure just holds steady over the next decade (which it rarely does), we will be spending more than twice as much on the military as it would cost to fund the 10-year Build Back Better recovery proposed by the Biden administration. And that was before the $3.5 trillion recovery program began to be drastically scaled back.