As for the fight over Communion, liberal bishops have been reticent even in their opposition to a ban. In a May 13 letter to USCCB President Archbishop Jose Gomez, 47 diocesan bishops requested that the conversation about the Eucharist be postponed “until the full body of bishops is able to meet in person,” and noted the Vatican’s recent caution to the bishops to move slowly on the issue. Most of the signers have been reluctant to discuss the issue with the press: One of the bishops who signed the letter — Bishop Richard E. Pates, apostolic administrator for the Diocese of Crookston — responded to RNS, but only to say he is “working with my fellow bishops in the USCCB to arrive at a serene outcome to this question as (Vatican officials) so graciously advised us.”