.”The situation here is terribly unnerving. The rockets hitting in our area yesterday were close and frightening. We didn’t have time to reach our shelter when the explosions occurred hitting a row of houses. The focus now however has shifted away to the coastal cities and towns which have suffered greatly. Our grandkids are sleeping in their shelter while my daughter was on guard most of the night keeping close. Schools have closed throughout the country and everyone, even those people going to work have been instructed to stay close to a shelter in case of need.”