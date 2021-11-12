According to their confused and stupid logic, if a hungry man grabs bread and eats it, (an act) which is sure to cure this painful suffering, does this mean that he stopped relying on God?! They should be told: “You fools! (majanīn (sing. majnūn): madmen, or more generally senseless fools.) As I thank God for the food which He provided me, which alleviates my hunger and sustains me, in the same way I thank Him for providing a medicine which heals my illness when I use it.