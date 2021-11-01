More than that, though, it tapped into a new postdenominational sensibility. One of the many remarkable observations Silliman makes is that “Softly” mentions a circuit-riding preacher character who rides into the area occasionally to perform baptisms and weddings and the like. But at the end of the book that same character has a different name, an editorial oversight that’s never explained. Silliman says this mistake is generally overlooked because the character simply doesn’t matter; he is only a backdrop. What matters in the novel — and to evangelicals in the 1970s — is the main character’s individualized born-again conversion experience, which happens entirely outside the confines of organized religion.