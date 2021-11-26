The Rev. Fred Davie, a Presbyterian minister and senior strategic adviser to the president of Union Theological Seminary, wrote: “My plans are to have Thanksgiving dinner with my husband, Michael, and four friends. I am the only practicing person of faith. My husband and two of our friends are culturally Christian but consider themselves to be agnostic. Another friend, culturally Jewish, is an atheist and he is married to someone who is spiritually fluid, as he was born to a nominally Buddhist dad and practicing Christian mom.”