In the 1970s and 1980s, many rabbis, Jewish leaders and ordinary Jews visited the Soviet Union. We did not go as tourists. We went on clandestine missions to help refuseniks. Those were the most intense experiences of our Jewish lives. I personally went on that journey in 1983 — it was during the height of the oppression of Soviet Jews — secretly teaching Hebrew to Russian Jews, and seeing antisemitic and anti-Israel posters on sale in bookstores.