The bill's author, Assemblyman James Ramos, a Democrat and a member of the Serrano/Cahuilla tribe, said in a Sept. 25 statement that his goal was to replace the statue with a memorial for Native Americans in the Sacramento area. While “we do not condone the vandalism,” he said, referring to his assembly colleagues, “a more complete and accurate telling of Native history occurred” in hearings and public discussions for the bill.