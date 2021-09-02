The places where we worship; the hospitals that heal the sick; literacy programs and those that help assure that nobody goes to bed hungry in the richest nation in the world; assuring the existence of a safe and secure state of Israel, vitally important to many in the Jewish community; securing voting access for all eligible voters here in the U.S., which should be vitally important to all of us: These are all worlds we can choose to repair, once we set our eyes, our ears, our hearts and minds on them. And from the perspective of each of the respective residents of those discrete worlds, they are the whole world, in very real ways.