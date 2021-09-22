The most immediate was to kill and maim thousands of innocent people. As we’ve all been reminded this month, the death toll was horrific: 2,977 people were killed and more than 6,000 were injured in the attacks. I didn’t know anyone who died or lost a family member that day, and I’ve found, especially 20 years removed, that those familiar numbers sometimes feel abstract. But then I stumble upon a window into the grief and loss unleashed that day, and the ripples that continue outward, such as Jennifer Senior’s moving cover story at The Atlantic , “What Bobby McIlvaine Left Behind: Grief, conspiracy theories, and one family’s search for meaning in the two decades since 9/11.” I highly recommended this moving piece.