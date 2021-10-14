“It’s very easy to look at (Donald) Trump, to look at Trump’s followers, to look at Jan. 6 and say, ‘This is white nationalism. This is bad,’” Miguel De La Torre, professor of social ethics and Latinx studies at Iliff School of Theology, said during the Christian Unity Gathering of the National Council of Churches on Tuesday (Oct. 12). “Liberal Christians are just as complicit with white nationalism that the Trumpites were that we saw on Jan. 6.”