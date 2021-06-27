“Our passion for the defense of life is no less vehement, no less committed,” said Massa, while launching a nine-day novena for life sponsored by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops this year. A champion of interreligious and ecumenical dialogue, in 2005 he became the executive director of the Secretariat for Ecumenical and Interreligious dialogue of the Catholic bishops’ conference. Three years later, Benedict selected him to be an adviser on the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue and to take part in a working group composed of members from the Vatican and the World Council of Churches.