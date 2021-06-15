But all this is predicated on a simple and unmistakable reality facing the Southern Baptist Convention: It has pulled significantly to the right side of the political spectrum. In 2008, about half of white Southern Baptists identified with the Republican Party. That was not statistically different from the share of United Methodists who aligned with the GOP. But by 2020, the share of white Southern Baptists who said that they were Republicans jumped to 71% — an increase of more than 20 percentage points in just 12 years.