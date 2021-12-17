They’re wrong, of course, about American Christianity’s imminent demise. On the contrary, there have been few moments in U.S. history when Christianity has been more weaponized in service of conservative political causes . Two landmark cases now before the U.S. Supreme Court have put signal evangelical Christian issues — allowing public money to be used for religious schools, and giving states control over women’s most private health care choices — closer to the legal and political goal line than they’ve been for decades.