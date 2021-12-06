The key to any new undue burden standard is to think carefully about what kinds of abortion restrictions impose what kinds of burdens on women. Some very serious feminist thinkers believe that legalized abortion hurts women and argue that the court should be focused instead on the undue burden created by legal abortion. But let’s put their interesting and important argument aside for the moment and assume instead that restricting legal abortion does put a net burden on women — especially when it comes to their ability to make reproductive decisions that serve their economic, professional and familial interests.