I boycotted Pepsi products because Pepsi sold to the Soviet Union, thus betraying Soviet Jews, and because Pepsi boycotted Israel. The company’s headquarters was across the street from SUNY Purchase, where I attended college. The company chairman, Donald Kendall, was tight with Richard Nixon. That was how I got my college friends to join me on a protest march on Pepsi. I hated them because of the Jewish stuff; I got my friends to hate them because of the Nixon stuff. Good times. I hadn’t thought about this for almost a half-century.