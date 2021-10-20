During Samhain, participants are asked to reflect on the death in nature and the shortening of daylight that occurs this time of year in the Northern Hemisphere. These images are then invoked in the ritual, in which those present typically form a circle around an altar that holds symbols of the season, such as colorful leaves, pomegranates and cornstalks. The gods and goddesses of the four directions – north, south, east and west – are called on to join the circle.