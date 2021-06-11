Mindfulness, no. But there have been several legal cases over yoga. None of them have reached the Supreme Court. In 1979, there was a ruling on transcendental meditation that still stands as precedent, where the court found that by objective standards it’s impermissible in the public schools, even as an elective. That’s the highest federal court ruling. There was a case in California over ashtanga yoga, where the judge found yoga is religious and tied to Hinduism and Buddhism and other religious traditions, but because children would not perceive the connection, he wasn’t worried about a constitutional violation. There were a couple of rulings in Pennsylvania where the finding was that yoga in charter schools was impermissibly connected to religion.