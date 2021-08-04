By necessity, this bathroom had been the first room we fixed up 22 years ago when we moved in to this old house. At that time, in addition to a toilet and sink, the pink-tiled bathroom with orange Formica on the floor had a rusty metal stand-up shower. I took my lightning quick showers with eyes closed, standing on tiptoes, trying not to touch anything. As soon as we could, we drove two hours to the nearest big box home improvement store and handed over 200 bucks — that was a lot of money for us then — for a gleaming white tub/shower combo. That big hunk of molded plastic faithfully served us, our houseguests and, occasionally, sundry stinking dogs, for more than two decades. Truth be told, it would have been fine for twice as many more.