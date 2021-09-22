Crawford explained what it can take to elect a female bishop in today’s church world. With one slot left and three men already elected, she said, “we began to rally and to use our influence, and to call on our allies to ensure that a woman, a qualified woman, was seated on the bench,” the Delaware pastor said. For about 10 tense minutes the women’s advocates texted other delegates who were watching online from different rooms in the Florida convention center and as far away as Africa.