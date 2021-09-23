In a conversation with the Religion News Service, Jonathan Merritt traced evangelical opposition to environmentalism back to the 1970s, when the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act were being passed in Congress, just as the religious right was forming. “The left took ‘green,’ and the right took God, and they’ve never really been rejoined,” said Merritt, a contributing editor at Religion News Service and author of the 2010 book “Green Like God.”