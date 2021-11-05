The Washington Post

Renewable? Nonrenewable? How much do you know about energy sources?

Test your knowledge on how energy is produced and its effects on the environment.

KidsPost November 05, 2021
1

Sean Gallup/ Associated Press

True or false: A nonrenewable energy source is when supplies from that source are limited.

True

False

2

Eric Gay/ Associated Press

A renewable energy source is not limited in supply. Which of these is not a renewable source of energy?

Solar energy

Oil

Hydropower

Wind energy

3

Ted S. Warren/ Associated Press

Nonrenewable energy sources such as oil, natural gas, petroleum and coal are examples of fossil fuels. How are fossil fuels formed?

They grow in plants.﻿

They come out of the roots of trees.

They are extracted from meteors from space.

Plants and animals that died millions of years ago and have decomposed in the Earth's crust.

4

Ed Jones/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty

Why are renewable sources of energy better for the environment?

They make the air cleaner

They don't emit greenhouse gases into the atmosphere

They are easier to use

They smell better

5

Charlie Riedel/ Associated Press

Which nonrenewable energy source is considered the "dirtiest?"

Coal

Natural gas

Oil

Petroleum

6

Rajiv Chandrasekaran/ The Washington Post

How does the renewable energy source from hydropower work?

Heat from the sun creates energy.

Running water produces energy.﻿

A chemical reaction turns water into electricity.

Wind gusts generate energy.

7

Scott Olson/ Getty Images

Which country produces the most energy using wind turbines?

Brazil

Russia﻿

China

United States

8

Chris McGrath/ Getty Images

How does solar energy work?

Uses heat from the sun to generate electricity

Uses energy from rain to generate electricity

Uses energy from storm drains to generate electricity

Uses energy from leaves to generate electricity

9

Kevin Dietsch/ Getty Images

How much of the United States' energy consumption comes from fossil fuels?

5 percent

10 percent

80 percent

50 percent

10

iStock

Which city became the first in the United States to begin full decarbonization -- by switching to renewable energy -- of all its buildings?

Ithaca, New York

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

San Diego, California

Your score: 0 / 10

Click to register your score and compare with others