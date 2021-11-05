Renewable? Nonrenewable? How much do you know about energy sources?

Test your knowledge on how energy is produced and its effects on the environment.
Sean Gallup/ Associated Press
True or false: A nonrenewable energy source is when supplies from that source are limited.
True
False
Eric Gay/ Associated Press
A renewable energy source is not limited in supply. Which of these is not a renewable source of energy?
Solar energy
Oil
Hydropower
Wind energy
Ted S. Warren/ Associated Press
Nonrenewable energy sources such as oil, natural gas, petroleum and coal are examples of fossil fuels. How are fossil fuels formed?
They grow in plants.
They come out of the roots of trees.
They are extracted from meteors from space.
Plants and animals that died millions of years ago and have decomposed in the Earth's crust.
Ed Jones/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty
Why are renewable sources of energy better for the environment?
They make the air cleaner
They don't emit greenhouse gases into the atmosphere
They are easier to use
They smell better
Charlie Riedel/ Associated Press
Which nonrenewable energy source is considered the "dirtiest?"
Coal
Natural gas
Oil
Petroleum
Rajiv Chandrasekaran/ The Washington Post
How does the renewable energy source from hydropower work?
Heat from the sun creates energy.
Running water produces energy.
A chemical reaction turns water into electricity.
Wind gusts generate energy.
Scott Olson/ Getty Images
Which country produces the most energy using wind turbines?
Brazil
Russia
China
United States
Chris McGrath/ Getty Images
How does solar energy work?
Uses heat from the sun to generate electricity
Uses energy from rain to generate electricity
Uses energy from storm drains to generate electricity
Uses energy from leaves to generate electricity
Kevin Dietsch/ Getty Images
How much of the United States' energy consumption comes from fossil fuels?
5 percent
10 percent
80 percent
50 percent
iStock
Which city became the first in the United States to begin full decarbonization -- by switching to renewable energy -- of all its buildings?
Ithaca, New York
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
San Diego, California