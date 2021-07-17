Melvin was teammates with Quantrill’s father, Paul, with the Boston Red Sox in the 1990s. Paul Quantrill was a right-hander who split time as a reliever and starter during his 14-year career and had one complete game – a two-hitter against the Mariners on July 4, 1993. The catcher in that game? Melvin. “I don’t want to say it makes me feel like I’m old, but it does a little,” Melvin said. “I don’t even think (Paul) had a son back then. It wasn’t lost on me today that (his son) was pitching.”