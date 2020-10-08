More than half — 54 percent – of the complaints were dismissed or closed without investigation, according to the report, from the National Employment Law Project, a worker advocacy group.

AD

OSHA and the Department of Labor did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Advocates and former OSHA officials say OSHA’s lack of response to retaliation complaints is just the latest example of OSHA favoring companies over workers the agency is tasked to safeguard. Plus, the stakes are much higher in the middle a pandemic that has made so many workplaces more dangerous.

AD

“This is just one more piece of evidence that OSHA is refusing to step up activities in the face of a pandemic which has killed so many workers,” said David Michaels, who ran OSHA under President Obama and now is a public health professor at George Washington University. “It can no longer be business as usual where OSHA is not making the efforts needed to make sure workers are safe in the face of this terrible pandemic. Protecting the voice of workers should be an important component of that effort.”

AD

The Occupational Safety and Health Act, of which OSHA was created to enforce, gives workers the legal right to a safe workplace. That law also prohibits retaliating against workers for raising safety concerns.

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Loren Sweatt have said that they take retaliation seriously.

AD

But the data suggests otherwise, according to the report’s authors, Debbie Berkowitz, a former senior OSHA official during the Obama presidency and government affairs expert Shayla Thompson.

“Resolving a mere two percent of OSHA retaliation complaints in six months is a dismal record under any circumstances,” they wrote. “It undermines workers’ confidence that they’ll be protected when reporting unsafe working conditions. But it is especially egregious during a pandemic.”

The lack of progress investigating retaliation follows other similar moves by the Trump Administration to slow or weaken measures intended to protect workers. At OSHA, worker advocates and former officials have been particularly aghast at the low number of citations issued by the agency for covid-19 safety violations. It has received more than 9,300 complaints, since the pandemic began and closed the vast majority of them without citations.

When OSHA has issued citations, the penalties have been modest, like the $13,494 fine given to Smithfield Packaged Meats Corporation, which operates a South Dakota meat packing facility where four workers were killed, 43 hospitalized and at least 1,294 infected by the coronavirus. Smithfield has said it will contest the complaint and called it “wholly without merit.”

AD

AD

The agency has also declined to issue a new safety standards that workplaces would be required to implement to keep workers safe from the virus, opting instead for recommendations and other guidance, meaning there’s no risk of a penalty if not enforced.

An August report by the Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General found that though the pandemic had significantly increased the number of retaliation complaints, the number of full-time staffing in the program had decreased, raising the potential for investigations to be delayed.