The Washington Post

Road to Recovery

America’s journey to a post-pandemic life and a new normal
Farmworkers pick grapes as the sun rises over a cloudy Roche Winery on Sept. 3. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
Sonoma’s vaunted wineries embrace online sales, budget pricing to woo pandemic drinkers

For years, the industry relied on foot traffic from millions of tourists to keep their doors open. The coronavirus has forced them to find a new way.
  • By Brooke Van Dam and Steve Johnson
  • 2 hours ago

Note to readers

The Road to Recovery is a new Washington Post section highlighting attempts to rebuild the nation’s economy, its communities and its spirit in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.
Divorced and separated couples learn to navigate the ups and downs of custody during covid-19
Meg’s choice: She could reopen her diner. But what about the hungry people she’s feeding?
The Latest
Kenya’s small-town singers hope coronavirus-inspired lyrics make for smash hits
One studio in a rural town has recorded more than 50 “corona hits” already.
The recession is testing the limits and shortfalls of the Federal Reserve’s toolkit
The Fed’s vast emergency response has grown its balance sheet by roughly $3 trillion. It has also pushed the central bank into uncharted territory.
Unable to return to pre-pandemic normal, immunocompromised students find one another online
An online support group provides a space for vulnerable students to vent, unwind and connect.
Cardboard cutouts, a quirk of pandemic baseball, let grieving fans honor loved ones
Fans aren't allowed in Major League Baseball parks this season, creating an opportunity for many to honor family and friends who have died.
Reservations, takeout and food tents: Dining traditions change as campuses attempt to curb virus
The traditional dining experience is changing as campuses try to stop spreading the novel coronavirus.
Bigger hauls, fewer choices: How the pandemic has changed our grocery shopping habits forever
Consumers report making fewer, quicker trips to supermarkets for a narrower range of groceries — and that is steering some people toward unhealthy eating habits.
Fanny packs are the new backpack: How the pandemic is reshaping back-to-school shopping
A virtual start to the school year is creating new uncertainty and challenges for the nation’s retailers.
Opinions
  • Opinion
Bankers are leading the way back to our offices — for good or ill
Neither we, nor our companies, have changed nearly as much as we think.
  • Opinion
Congress needs to address the pandemic economic crisis. This is not the time to worry about deficit spending.
Fiddling around the margins or kicking problems down the road would exacerbate risks to the economy, to millions of Americans and to struggling businesses.
  • By Robert E. Rubin and Jacob J. Lew
  • 4 days ago
  • Opinion
The housing market is roaring now. Here are the worries that reveals.
My short-, medium- and long-term worries about the roaring housing market.
Should you see ‘Tenet’ in a movie theater? Here’s how to think about that choice.
Whether you decide to venture into a theater may depend on what you think movies are.
The U.S.-India health-care partnership will be crucial in the battle against the coronavirus
The medical supply industry in India has ramped up production to meet domestic needs and also respond to global needs.
  • By Taranjit Singh Sandhu
  • Aug 24
However imperfectly, states are learning to legislate from afar
Lawmakers should learn how to improve systems rather than dismantle them.
  • Opinion
We’re doing our best with Zoom. But we’ll still need offices — and each other.
Let’s not pretend this is just as good.
  • Opinion
There’s never been a college year like this one. Here’s how to make the most of it.
I've studied higher education for 40 years. This is what I've learned about how to have a great experience, whether online or in person.
  • By Richard J. Light
  • Aug 17
Washington Post Live
Road To Recovery: Global Solutions with Melinda Gates
Today at 10 a.m. ET
  • By Washington Post Live
  • 2 hours ago
Road to Recovery: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi
Monday, October 5th at 4:30pm ET In conversation with David Ignatius
  • By Washington Post Live