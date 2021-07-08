Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said OF Miguel Andújar reported some soreness in his hand and wrist from his final at-bat in Tuesday’s game. Boone said Andújar had X-rays and an MRI but the team was waiting for results. ... RHP Michael King was played on the 10-day injured list due to a right middle finger contusion, retroactive to July 5. IF/OF Tyler Wade was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take his place. ... LHP Zack Britton threw to hitters before Thursday’s game and depending on how he feels coming out of it could be activated this weekend in Houston. Britton has been out since June 26 due to a left hamstring strain.