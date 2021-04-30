Four inside linebackers were drafted before the Saints took Werner at 60th overall pick.
Werner’s selection comes after New Orleans released 2020 starting linebacker Kwon Alexander and allowed fellow regular linebacker Alex Anzalone to leave in free agency.
Werner was not only the second player draft by New Orleans overall, but also second defensive player drafted by the Saints. On Thursday night, the Saints selected 6-foot-5, 270-pound Houston defensive end Payton Turner 28th overall in the first round.
