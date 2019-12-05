American influences could be seen as well as heard. Singer and rhythm guitarist Sumi Choi (whose name is the source of the band’s) wore a T-shirt with a drawing by Daniel Johnston, the famously eccentric Texas alt-rocker who died recently. Choi and her mop-topped cohorts played a slo-mo but noisy cover of “Dreaming,” the 1979 Blondie hit, and a holiday song, “Christmas, It’s Not a Biggie,” whose rhythm was more rockabilly boogie than sleigh ride.

Overall, though, Say Sue Me sounded more like the many late-’80s British indie bands that germinated after the Smiths, especially the ones with female vocalists. (One notable difference: None of those outfits had a lead guitarist as accomplished as Byungkyu Kim, who’s also the group’s melodist.) On material from the foursome’s second album, 2018’s “Where We Were Together,” Choi’s soprano hovered just above the trebly guitars, often melding with their high-pitched churn. The vocals were so low in the mix that it was difficult to discern that most of the group’s lyrics are in English.

After opening the 65-minute set with four short tunes that sounded pleasant but interchangeable, Say Sue Me introduced the songs from its latest release, a 7-inch single. These new offerings expand the band’s approach subtly but significantly. “Your Book” featured a more prominent and distinctive bass line and a chorus that briefly but memorably lifted Choi’s voice above the instruments. The flip side, “Good People,” also varied the group’s original formula, ending with an exuberant yelp.

There are a few compositions as expansive as those two on “Where We Were Together,” notably “Coming to the End.” At Songbyrd, this slow-starting but ever-building epic ended the main set with a grand tour of Kim’s guitar technique. The song includes just a few lines from Choi, concluding with, “Nobody’s going to know who I am.” To judge from this dynamic and well-received show, that wistful prophecy will be proved wrong.

