

Emergency personnel respond to Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Mass, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Eric Williams/The Cape Cod Times via AP)

A man died Saturday afternoon from injuries suffered during a shark attack off Cape Cod, the Associated Press reported, the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts in eight decades.

Wellfleet Police Lt. Michael Hurley said a man in his mid-20s was pronounced dead from his injuries following the attack at Newcomb Hollow Beach, the AP reported. His name was not immediately released.

The National Park Service, which is responsible for that part of the Cape Cod National Seashore, tweeted that the attack took place about 300 yards south of the beach. Cape Cod National Seashore said it closed access to the beach facing the sea.

Hurley said the Cape Cod District Attorney will handle an investigation in to the incident.

It has been 82 years since a shark attack claimed a life in Massachusetts. Joseph Troy Jr., a 16-year-old, was killed by a great white in Mattapoisett on Buzzards Bay in 1936.

The man’s death Saturday comes exactly a month after an Aug. 15 shark attack off Cape Cod. A shark’s powerful jaws clamped down William Lytton’s leg a few yards from the shoreline. He freed himself by punching the shark in the gills, he told the Boston Globe.

He endured a half dozen surgeries and hopes to leave the hospital by the end of September, he told the paper.

