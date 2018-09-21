Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, the nation’s largest protected area, stretches over half-a-million square miles of sea and land in Hawaii. It also includes wonderfully odd and stretchy critters, as a research team aboard the exploration vessel Nautilus observed Thursday.

The Nautilus, operated by the nonprofit Ocean Exploration Trust, has been streaming excursions online since 2012. (The Nautilus team showed us, in 2016, a mysterious purple orb of deep-sea jelly.) Again, the team has spotted something bizarre — an inflatable animal that lives 4,600 feet below the Pacific surface.

The video is a treat, with the research crew’s Greek chorus narrating the moment of discovery:

“Looks like a Muppet.”

“What are you?”

“Huh.”

“Oh. Oh, it’s a fish!”

“That’s a fish — what?”

The fish contorts, rippling like a balloon with a leak. The scientists continue in their delight and puzzlement.

“Is it engorged or is it — like that?”

Once it opens its mouth, revealing huge jaws, the fish is pegged for what it is:

“Is that a gulper eel, then?”

The scientific name for the rarely seen gulper eel is Eurypharynx pelecanoides. Like its namesake pelicans, the eel can scoop up large prey in its jaws. It might also stretch out its mouth into a net when hunting fish, crustaceans and squid.

Their pouches can play defense, too. When it was startled by the underwater research drone, the eel’s jaws swelled with water. The robot, undeterred by the display, advanced. In a flash, the gulper eel deflated and swam away.

“That,” one of the scientists says, “was awesome.”

