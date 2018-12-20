When I learned that I’d get to make a video with Bill Nye, my middle school self’s brain exploded. Nye’s career has sparked myriad kids’ interest in science — which is a mission I share. So I hatched a plan that would be both imaginative and educational: I asked Nye where in the universe he wanted to visit and suggested we explore there — together.

Nye, curious to the core, was game. And his top picks to visit were places in our solar system where we might find life.

No person has yet reached another planet in our solar system, but we have learned quite a lot about nearby planets and moons by sending robots and probes. We also have a sense of the basic requirements for life. Most researchers agree that life needs certain elements (like carbon), a source of energy (like sunlight) and a temperature that’s not too high and not too low. It also requires a liquid solvent — something that can dissolve chemicals.

Water happens to be a particularly good solvent, so Nye picked three planets or moons in our solar system where scientists think there may be bodies of liquid water: Mars, Europa and Enceladus. By watching this episode of “Science Magic Show Hooray,” a video series from The Washington Post, you can follow along on our virtual tour. We saw underground oceans, geysers of water shooting from icy moons and alien “fish people” (what Nye imagines the inhabitants of Jupiter’s moon Europa might look like).

Consider the following: We may not have to wait a lifetime to find extraterrestrials. Scientists are learning more about nearby habitable worlds all the time. Just recently, the InSight lander arrived on Mars. While studying the planet’s interior structure, it could help scientists understand whether it’s possible for underground water to exist on Mars, which other recent studies have predicted. Mars may look like a desolate, radiation-bombarded desert on its surface, but as we know from Earth, life is pretty good at finding places to survive.

Of course, it will take a lot of work to meet our alien neighbors, if they are indeed out there. That’s where the next generation of engineers, astrophysicists and biologists comes in. Science needs driven, curious people to help make these breakthroughs.

At the end of our time together, Nye left us with a challenge: “Go out there and change the world!”