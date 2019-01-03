

The far side of the moon, as photographed by the Chang’e-4 probe in an image released Thursday. (China National Space Administration/ AFP/Getty Images) (Handout/AFP/Getty Images)

In a first for the world, China has successfully landed a spacecraft on the far side of the moon, the China National Space Administration said Thursday as it announced its arrival as a bona fide space power.

The probe, named Chang’e 4, launched from southwest China in early December and landed at 10:26 a.m. Beijing time on Wednesday in Von Karman crater within the moon’s South Pole-Aitken basin, the largest impact crater in the solar system. Shortly after landing, a rover on the landing craft dispatched the first photo of the moon’s surface from its far side back to Earth via a satellite communication relay.

The landing “marked a new chapter in the human race’s lunar and space exploration,” the CNSA said in a statement.

“The far side of the moon is a rare quiet place that is free from interference of radio signals from Earth,” mission spokesman Yu Guobin said. “This probe can fill the gap of low-frequency observation in radio astronomy and will provide important information for studying the origin of stars and nebula evolution.”

Although China, the United States and Russia have operated robotic spacecraft on the moon before, Chang’e 4 is the first to land softly n the side of the satellite that always faces away from the Earth. The geology on this side of the moon is distinctive, with more craters and less evidence of volcanic activity. But it’s difficult to explore, because scientists on Earth can’t communicate via direct radio signal with spacecraft in this remote region — something China’s relay satellite has solved.

Producing an orange-tinted, high-definition photo of the moon’s lightly pockmarked surface on Thursday, the landing demonstrated China’s ambitions to become a space power and scientific force in an era when NASA funding has generally been shrinking as a percentage of the federal budget. China spends more on scientific research than any nation but the United States, and it launched more rockets than any other country in 2018. In December, China announced it was starting global service for BeiDou — a homegrown satellite navigation system designed to compete with the U.S. Global Positioning System (GPS) — ahead of schedule.

“China is on the road to become a strong space nation. And this marks one of the milestone events of building a strong space nation,” Wu Weiren, chief designer for the lunar mission, told CCTV.

The Chang’e 4 mission was the latest in a series aimed at exploring the moon and paving the way for Chinese astronauts to eventually land on the lunar surface. The previous Chang’e 3 mission put a rover called Jade Rabbit on the moon, where it worked for nearly 1,000 days before breaking down in 2016. In Chinese mythology, Chang’e is the name of a goddess who lived on the moon.

Chang’e 4 includes a lander, a rover and a satellite that can relay signals to Earth — allowing the CNSA to communicate with its spacecraft. The mission, which is mainly scientific, will use its cameras and ground-penetrating radar to understand the composition of Von Karman crater.

It’s thought that an ancient meteor impact during the early days of the solar system may have exposed rock from the moon’s deep interior. Today, the chilly conditions at the pole may keep water and important gasses frozen in the surface, potentially providing resources for future human explorers.

Understanding this region has been a top priority for the U.S. National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine for the past two decades, noted Clive Neal, a Notre Dame geologist who is emeritus chair of the U.S. Lunar Exploration Analysis Group. “Unfortunately,” he said, that goal “has yet to be realized by a U.S.-led mission.”

China’s space program, whose funding totaled $11 billion in 2017 — compared with $19 billion requested by NASA — has been a source of pride for both the Communist Party and the country’s citizens. In 2003, China became the third country to put an astronaut in space. The country plans to launch a sample return mission to the moon later this year and has ambitions to crew a lunar base, launch a low-orbit space station and send a probe to Mars by the 2020s.

China was tight-lipped about the Chang’e 4 mission in the run-up to the landing; it did not announce beforehand when it would attempt to land the spacecraft. U.S. law effectively prohibits official collaboration between the U.S. and Chinese space programs.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine congratulated China in a tweet Wednesday night, writing, “This is a first for humanity and an impressive accomplishment.”

The official reaction in China was ebullient. The Global Times, a newspaper run by the Communist Party, took a swipe at the “mania” of world powers that historically participated in the space race — the United States and the Soviet Union — and said China would instead share the data and pictures it obtained and work with any countries committed to the peaceful development of space.

And it channeled both President John F. Kennedy and Neil Armstrong in a triumphant editorial.

“Unlike mankind’s mania in the past, the Chinese people ultimately harbor the dream of shared human destiny and practices open cooperation,” it said. “We choose to go to the back of the moon not because of the unique glory it brings, but because this difficult step of destiny is also a forward step for human civilization!”