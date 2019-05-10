An all-out brawl between two bears left patches of fur and blood on one New Jersey man’s lawn, and the fight was captured on video.

Corey Bale of Frankford Township was alerted to the commotion by a neighbor. He headed out to his deck, where he heard sounds of a scuffle.

“When I went out to look, I actually heard the bears’ jaws hitting together as they were fighting and growling at each other,” Bale told NJ.com.

And then, Bale did what any sensible person would do when confronted with the sight of two fighting black bears: He filmed it and put the video on Facebook. Posted May 3, the brief clip showing the bears up on their hind legs as they bite and claw each other has garnered over half a million views on the social network.

Black bears are the largest land mammal in New Jersey and can be found throughout the state, according to the state’s Division of Fish and Wildlife. Humans normally encounter the animals when bears get into their garbage.

