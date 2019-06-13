

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Two scientific agencies in the Department of Agriculture will move from Washington to the Kansas City region, USDA announced Thursday, despite strong resistance to the plan.

Employees at the Economic Research Service, a statistical agency, and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, which funds cutting-edge agricultural science, are expected to report there before the year’s end.

“The Kansas City Region has proven itself to be hub for all things agriculture and is a booming city in America’s heartland,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement.

USDA estimated $300 million in savings over 15 years from employment and rent as a result of the relocation. The news release did not specify the location within the Kansas City region. But the proposal, which beat out about 140 other bids, was reportedly made jointly by Kansas and Missouri.

Perdue had unveiled a plan to relocate the two agencies in August, without specifying a site. He called the decision a cost-saving measure and said it would bring them closer to their “stakeholders” in farming regions. Initially, he proposed placing ERS under the Office of the Chief Economist. But that realignment will not occur, according to a letter the secretary sent employees on Thursday.

Scientists across the country rely on NIFA grants to study subjects as varied as climate change, crop genetics and farmland drones. ERS produces statistical reports that influence decisions in corporate boardrooms and by state and federal lawmakers.

Employees, congressional Democrats and a bipartisan coalition of former USDA leaders warned that the move, more than 900 miles from Washington, would devastate the two agencies.

NIFA unionized earlier this week, and ERS unionized in May in the face of the decision and union officials have promised to fight the move.

“The announcement today should be met with great skepticism that Secretary Perdue has the best interests of either federal employees or American agriculture in mind,” said Kevin Hunt, acting vice president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 3403, which represents ERS employees.

Gale Buchanan, USDA chief scientist under President George W. Bush, and Catherine E. Woteki, chief scientist in the Obama administration, predicted the relocation would set ERS back “five to 10 years” due to a loss of specialized employees, as they wrote in a 2018 letter to Congress signed by dozens of agricultural leaders.

“There isn’t a plan in place for how to manage this,” Woteki told The Washington Post. The offices, which together employ about 700 people when fully staffed, are roughly two-thirds the size they were during the Obama administration.

Workloads have ballooned as ERS employees have quit at double the normal rate since October, The Post reported. Acting officials have filled several vacant ERS leadership positions.

USDA lacks a chief scientist, who oversees ERS, NIFA and other USDA research offices. Trump’s first nominee, the radio host Sam Clovis, withdrew from consideration over his ties to the investigation of Russia’s influence on the 2016 election. Sen. Christopher Van Hollen (D-Md.) placed a hold on Trump’s second nominee, former Dow pesticide executive Scott Hutchins, because the senator opposes the relocation, said Bridgett Frey, a spokeswoman for Van Hollen.

“Our overarching concern is what happens to the important scientific work that these two agencies perform at USDA on behalf of the public, on behalf of farmers and rural communities and everyone who eats,” said Karen Perry Stillerman, an analyst who specializes in food and the environment at the Union of Concerned Scientists, a nonprofit group that advocates for researchers.

NIFA rents costly offices on the D.C. waterfront, and ERS leases space in the nearby Patriots Plaza. In April, Perdue announced a plan he dubbed “OneNeighborhood,” which seeks to consolidate workers into two USDA-owned buildings in the capital region. But ERS and NIFA employees slated for the move, per an April 19 memo obtained by The Post, were excluded from OneNeighborhood.

Peter Winch, an organizer for American Federation of Government Employees, said the two agencies held all-hands meetings on May 22 to discuss buyouts and severance payments. Once they receive relocation letters, USDA employees will have 30 days to decide whether to move. Depending on their response, “you will either be given reassignment orders or a proposal to remove you from service,” Winch said. USDA will offer 30 or fewer buyouts per agency, he said employees were told.

Using an internal ERS document known as the “stay-go” list, analysts at the Union of Concerned Scientists identified nearly 80 jobs scheduled to remain in Washington. The bulk belong to administrative staff, analysts who perform market outlook estimates and those who collect data. Economists and other ERS researchers who make conclusions from that data are likely to be reassigned to Kansas City, according to this analysis.

But USDA disputed that. “Of the 76 ERS positions staying in the National Capitol Region, over half of these positions perform core research functions,” USDA spokeswoman Meghan Rodgers said in an email.

House appropriators recently structured their draft 2020 budget to block funds for the move. Senate Democrats also introduced a bill to keep the agencies in the national capital region, mirroring House legislation introduced earlier this year by Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine).

Democrats have also questioned whether the secretary has the authority to relocate these offices without congressional approval, prompting an investigation by the USDA’s inspector general office.

