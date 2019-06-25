

Frida, wearing her protective gear during a press event in Mexico City, is one of three Marine dogs specially trained to search for people trapped inside collapsed buildings. The 10-year-old Labrador retriever retired from rescue work Monday, the Mexican navy said, nearly two years after gaining international fame for searching for survivors in the rubble of a deadly 2017 earthquake in Mexico City. (AP)

Frida is a hero. The Mexican rescue dog has seen more disasters in her 10 years than most people see in a lifetime.

In 2017, when earthquakes rattled Mexico and killed more than 300 people, the yellow Labrador retriever gained worldwide fame as a “symbol of hope." According to the Associated Press, she assisted with rescue operations after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, the 2016 earthquake in Ecuador and the explosion at the Pemex tower in Mexico City in 2013, according to the Mexican navy.

Frida saved the lives of 12 people whom she found in the aftermath of multiple disasters. And she is responsible for finding at least 41 bodies throughout her service, the AP reports.



Frida was awarded a toy to mark the start of her low-key life of retirement.

Now, Frida is retiring, Mexico’s navy announced Monday. She was awarded a toy for her service, marking the end of her heroic career as a rescuer and the beginning of her new, low-key life in retirement.

The Mexican navy announced her retirement at a ceremony for International Rescuer Day. Frida spent nine years in the canine unit and the urban search and rescue unit.

“Frida stole the heart of all Mexico and thousands more abroad,” Deputy Naval Minister Eduardo Redondo told Agence France-Presse. “Her bark always gave hope, and in moments of pain and uncertainty she brought relief.”

In 2018, the dog and her trainer, Israel Arauz Salinas, were honored with a statue in Puebla, Mexico, Remezcla reported. The bronze figure depicts Frida in her characteristic rescue gear: doggy boots and goggles.