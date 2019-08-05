

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in the Rose Garden at the White House in May. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

A plan to move two Agriculture Department scientific agencies from Washington to Kansas City may have run afoul of the 2018 appropriations act, according to a report released Monday from the USDA’s Office of Inspector General.

In August 2018, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue unveiled a plan to relocate the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, which oversees $1.7 billion in scientific grants and funding, and the Economic Research Service, a federal statistical agency that publishes influential reports on agricultural trade and rural America. Both agencies lease office space in the District.

USDA selected the Kansas City region as the new home for these agencies in June 2019, in what Perdue has billed as a cost-saving decision. About two-thirds of nearly 400 employees refused the reassignment and will lose their jobs. “This is the brain drain we all feared, possibly a destruction of the agencies,” Jack Payne, University of Florida’s vice president for agriculture and natural resources, told The Washington Post last month.

The department has the legal authority to move the agencies, per the USDA inspector general’s investigation. But USDA also needs budgetary approval from Congress to fund the moves, the inspector general’s office said, which the department did not obtain.

In the fall, USDA awarded a $340,000 contract to the accounting firm Ernst & Young to assist with the relocation. The 2018 omnibus spending bill required USDA to receive congressional approval before spending this money. “That prior approval did not appear to have been granted,” the inspector general report says.

This expense may have also violated the Antideficiency Act, the report said, which prevents federal employees from involving the government “in a contract or obligation for the payment of money before an appropriation is made.”

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), who requested the inspector general’s investigation in September 2018, exhorted USDA to follow the law. “The Secretary must follow the will of Congress and refrain from moving forward with the relocation,” they said in a joint statement Monday, “until Congress approves the use of funds for those purposes as directed by the fiscal year 2018 Consolidated Appropriations Act.”

In a list of recommendations in the report, the inspector general’s office advised USDA to seek congressional approval.

USDA management refused to do so. “To say the department was out of step with budgetary requirements disregards the authority given to the executive branch by the U.S. Constitution,” according to a statement provided by USDA. It continued: “Since the inspector general affirms the department has the legal authority and we do not agree with the unconstitutional budgetary provision, this case is closed.”

On Friday, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, in a keynote speech at a Republican Party gala in South Carolina, said of the attrition at the agencies: “By simply saying to people, ‘You know what, we’re going to take you outside the bubble, outside the Beltway, outside this liberal haven of Washington, D.C., and move you out in the real part of the country,' and they quit — what a wonderful way to sort of streamline government.”

