The discussion about vaccines can get so heated that it can feel impossible to have a meaningful conversation. Friends of mine who have asked earnest questions about vaccine safety on social media have been dismissed or teased. That’s not a great way to educate someone who is confused or scared, and it’s certainly not a kind way to treat a friend.

You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to question why you’re putting aluminum into your child’s body or wonder if it’s dangerous to give multiple shots at once. Science is all about asking questions. No one should be shamed for trying to understand how medicine works.

The issue, of course, is that there is so much misinformation out there that it can be hard to separate facts from myths. Not to mention that certain truths without context can sound simply terrifying. Take the fact that some vaccines contain formaldehyde. Why in the world would anyone willingly put something found in a mortuary into their child? I don’t blame anyone for having a negative gut reaction to that information.

When you have the full story, however, it sounds less scary. Formaldehyde is used to kill viruses or deactivate bacterial toxins in some vaccines. It’s basically the thing that keeps those germs from making you sick, while still providing immunity. Most of the formaldehyde is removed before the vaccine is given, but very small amounts make it into the final dose. It’s actually less than the amount found in a pear. Plus, we all produce small amounts of formaldehyde in our bodies.

After seeing friends worry about vaccines, and struggle to find information, I decided to make a short video about them. What started as one video turned into three as I dug deeper into their history. Vaccines are over 200 years old, so there were two centuries of scientific discoveries and controversies to uncover. I tried to answer the most pressing questions that people have about these shots, and I learned a lot in the process. I hope you do, too.