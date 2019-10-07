Randall Johnson, a member of the Nobel committee, said the discoveries have implications in medicine for treating anemia, cancer and other diseases. But more fundamentally, he compared the molecular machinery the scientists discovered to a switch that ensures that the body always has the right level of oxygen.

“The prize is for this … rheostat or thermostat of the oxygen levels — a damper that you’d have on your furnace to let in more or less oxygen at any given time so that it’s just right, so that the flame burns just right,” Johnson said.

The 2019 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza “for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.” pic.twitter.com/6m2LJclOoL — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2019

Kaelin is a scientist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. Semenza is a scientist at Johns Hopkins University. Ratcliffe is director of clinical research at the Francis Crick Institute in London.

All three were notified by phone call of their prize Monday morning, according to Thomas Perlmann of the Nobel committee. Ratcliffe was “the most awake person,” reached in his office, Perlmann said. Semenza was woken by the early morning call, before dawn on Monday.

Perlmann said that the committee didn’t have a phone number for Kaelin, and first called his sister to find out how to reach him. She provided two numbers — the first one a wrong number. When the committee finally reached Kaelin, “he was really happy, almost speechless,” Perlmann said.

