A drone has since located another five dead elephants near Haew Narok, the park’s tallest waterfall, the Associated Press reported.

Officials on Saturday also found two live elephants on the waterfall’s cliff, attempting to go down to help the other elephants. A veterinarian is caring for them.

A puppy trapped by Hurricane Dorian was found alive a month later

The heightened death toll makes this the incident with the most elephant casualties at Khao Yai, where eight elephants fell to their deaths at the same waterfall in 1992, the AP reported.

Elephants are sympathetic animals that have been known to help each other when they are distressed. They also show something resembling grief when one of their own dies.

The discovery on Saturday was prompted by a report of several elephants on a nearby road, Thai officials said. The Haew Narok Waterfall was closed to visitors after the dead elephants were discovered.

Khao Yai is Thailand’s third-largest national park. Haew Narok has three tiers that total about 492 feet. Elephants are common nearby.

