“This is a highly charged story with tremendous potential,” said committee member Olof Ramström, a professor of chemistry. These batteries are increasingly used to complement power sources that fluctuate, such as solar and wind energy.

In the 1970s, Whittingham, born in the United Kingdom and a professor at Binghamton University in New York, discovered a material, titanium disulfide, that can house ions of the element lithium for a battery.

German-born Goodenough, a 97-year-old professor at the University of Texas at Austin, is the oldest person to receive a Nobel Prize, the committee said. He improved the potential of these batteries in 1980 by switching the type of metal in the cathode end of the batteries. Yoshino, of Japan, developed the first commercial lithium-ion battery five years later when he swapped reactive lithium in the anode for a carbon-based material, petroleum coke.

Together, these discoveries led to a “lightweight, hardwearing battery that could be charged hundreds of times before its performance deteriorated,” the committee said in a news release.

Of the more than 600 Nobel Prize medals in science awarded, 20 have gone to women. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences tweaked the award process in 2019 to encourage more diversity; this boosted the number of nominated female scientists, the academy’s secretary general recently told Nature. Despite this, the 2019 science laureates are all men.

The recipients will evenly split a monetary award of around $900,000, and receive gold medals large enough to arouse the suspicions of airport security.

