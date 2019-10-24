But the timeline of events becomes less clear after that.

Stephens isn’t sure if Alexander, a licensed hunter, immediately left his deer stand or waited before approaching the buck. The commission recommends waiting at least 30 minutes to ensure a shot deer is actually killed.

“He may have done that, but evidently the deer wasn’t dead,” Stephens said. “They found several puncture wounds on him at the hospital — the assumption is the deer gored him with his antlers.”

Alexander called another family member about 8 p.m. to report he was injured, Stephens said. That family member alerted 911, but Alexander died from his injuries en route to the hospital. Stephens said no autopsy is planned at this time.

The Game and Fish Commission sent at least two dogs out Wednesday in hopes of tracking down the buck, which is believed to still be alive, Stephens said. The search was set to continue Thursday, but heavy rainfall in the area has hampered the effort.

Stephens said hunters are advised to wait at least 30 minutes because even if a deer appears slain, there’s a chance it may be dazed instead. He cited a 2016 incident in which a hunter in Ashley County, in South Arkansas, was gored on the inside of his leg after going near a deer he thought was dead.

That man survived the attack, Stephens said — but both incidents serve as a reminder for hunters to be as cautious as possible when handling a potential kill.

“During our hunter education classes we explain the best thing to do is approach it from behind,” he said. “If you go behind them it can buy you a few seconds because they have to roll over to kick you.”

