According to a report from the Clearcreek Township Police Department obtained by WKRC Local 12, authorities found bloodstains throughout the house, flesh and fur on the couch, and a pair of bloody sweatpants in the living room. There was a pile of bloody towels on the kitchen floor and blood on the blinds of a glass door that led to an outside deck.

AD

AD

On that deck — which, according to the report, was covered in feces — were two large but thin Great Danes, one black and one brown.

Authorities deduced that Matthews had been attacked by the family dogs, according to the report. Later, preliminary results from the coroner’s office indicated the same, Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill told NBC WLWT 5.

Police said in the report that Matthews was able to get the dogs outside “but perhaps didn’t recognize the extent of her injuries and felt she could handle things on her own,” according to WLWT 5. She did not call for help, police said.

Matthews’s husband, Dale Mark Matthews, and his son called police Friday afternoon, and police were dispatched to respond to a possible overdose, reported WKRC Local 12. The father and son had found Matthews unresponsive in the first-floor bathroom and met authorities in the driveway.

AD

AD

Authorities also found “numerous” beer cans in piles throughout the home, Local 12 reported, along with medication bottles. Police said in the report that it was “well known” that Mary Matthews struggled with chronic alcoholism and that she might have been impaired at the time of the dog attack.

“Due to this history, it is felt that (Mary Matthews) may not have been in a clear-minded state to judge the severity of her situation and thus failed to call for help,” the police report reads, according to WLWT 5.

Matthews’s husband told police that the two dogs were known to be dangerous. The black dog was “vicious,” he told authorities, and had bitten him and other people in the past. He said he had been able to fend off the dogs before, but said his wife might not have been able to by herself, reported Local 12.

AD

AD

Dale Mark Matthews said he had wanted to get rid of the dogs, which they had rescued two years ago, but Mary Matthews didn’t want to.

“She liked to rescue animals that were going to be put down,” Dale Mark Matthews told WLWT 5.

After the attack, the dogs were euthanized.

Read more:

AD