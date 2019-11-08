An autopsy of one of the sharks revealed the man’s fate. His severed hand was found inside one of them, Réunion La 1ère reported, and his wife identified it by the wedding ring still on his finger.

The French island has been a magnet for shark attacks this decade, with 11 shark attack fatalities since 2010, including two this year. In May, a surfer died after his leg was bitten off in an area where surfing is off limits, and a fisherman was killed in January, USA Today reported.

It was not clear if the tourist who died this week was attacked by a shark, or if he drowned and was later devoured by one.

U.K. officials at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office declined to identify the tourist, though regional media reported he was from Edinburgh and was at Reunion Island to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

“We are providing support to the family of a British man who died while snorkeling in La Réunion and are in contact with the local authorities,” a spokesman said.

Shark attacks — mostly by bulls and tigers — increased 23-fold on the island between 2005-and 2016, researchers have said, pointing to a boom in development on the west coast bringing surfers and others drawn to water sports such as snorkeling.

Bull sharks prefer muddy waters and freshwater estuaries, and runoff from development may have helped create those conditions, Marc Soria, a shark researcher, told Smithsonian Magazine.

And the volcanic island’s steep floor may also funnel the deep-water tiger sharks closer to the shoreline, he said. Tiger sharks are second only to great whites in worldwide attacks, according to National Geographic.

“These large, blunt-nosed predators have a duly earned reputation as man-eaters,” according to the magazine. “But because they have a near completely undiscerning palate, they are not likely to swim away after biting a human, as great whites frequently do.”

The island has taken extreme measures to combat the rise in shark attacks, including a ban on surfing and swimming for most of the shoreline and the installation of shark fences to ward off the predators.

