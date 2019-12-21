The spending bill increases the program’s budget by $21 million, or about 25 percent. It would be made available 60 days after the bureau submits a five-year plan that, among other things, includes horse fertility control and the movement of equines to private pastures.

The increase amounts to an endorsement of a controversial proposal on the management of wild horses published earlier this year by an unusual alliance of animal welfare organizations and ranching advocates. Typically at odds, the groups said they decided to work together in hopes of breaking a stalemate in Washington.

AD

AD

But their plan, which called for rounding up as many as 130,000 wild horses over a decade, was assailed by several horse advocacy groups that portrayed it as a gift to the cattle industry, which grazes livestock on public lands where horses and burros also feed.

Wild horses, symbols of the American West, have long been the subject of political battles. The government says three times more horses and burros now roam public land than the terrain can withstand. The BLM, which is charged with managing most of the animals, periodically rounds up equines and now spends most of its wild horse budget on caring for nearly 50,000 animals in holding facilities.

Horse advocates call the roundups cruel and blame millions of cattle for damaging the land while grazing. Ranchers and some environmentalists view the horses as feral pests that damage ecosystems and compete for resources with livestock and wildlife.

AD

AD

Organizations that worked on the management plan now backed by Congress praised the additional funding this week.

“The Bureau of Land Management’s strategy of rounding up and warehousing wild horses and burros, without addressing the growing number of animals on the range and off the range, must end,” said Kitty Block, president and chief executive of the Humane Society of the United States. “With the funding provided by Congress, the BLM has the opportunity to revamp its program” by focusing on fertility control vaccines and adoptions, she added.

The alliance had put the price tag for its 10-year plan at $50 million annually, more than twice as much as the $21 million budgeted. The Humane Society said it hoped the program would be fully funded next year but called the funds a “great start.” Other supporters echoed that.

AD

AD

“We are grateful to the conferees for their willingness to make an investment in long-term solutions,” Ethan Lane, vice president of government affairs for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, said in an email. “While the amount granted is less that we’d hoped for, it’s a good start.”

The American Wild Horse Campaign, which opposed the plan, faulted the funding as an “unprecedented attack” on “majestic wild mustangs [that] will be replaced by agribusiness’s subsidized cattle.”

Read more:

-

AD