With evacuation orders in place and flames burning everything in their path, zoo workers stayed behind, coaxing lions and orangutans into areas of the park they knew would be safe. But there were others — red pandas, monkeys, a tiger — that still needed someplace to ride out the deadly fires ravaging Victoria and New South Wales.

Zookeepers worked from 6am to save Mogo Wildlife Park, which has Australia’s largest collection of primates as well as giraffes, zebras and rhinos https://t.co/ckDCHZXNBx — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) December 31, 2019

So the staff took some of the animals home with them, converting houses into wildlife refugee camps. They rallied to save a number of beloved creatures that would have otherwise added to a death toll that already includes at least three people, legions of livestock and possibly thousands of koalas.

AD

AD

As of early Wednesday morning, local time, every one of the roughly 200 animals was safe.

Staples, the zoo’s director, described an Ark-like scene: “Right now, in my house, there’s animals of all descriptions in all the different rooms so that they’re safe and protected,” he told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“No one is hurt, not a single animal,” Staples said.

Staples is housing several species of small monkeys and some of the pandas. Another staff member is keeping a tiger in their backyard, a spokeswoman for Featherdale Wildlife, which owns the Mogo zoo, told the BBC.

“Incredible effort by amazing team of passionate keepers today,” the zoo said in a tweet. “Every animal is safe and in wonderful care.”

AD

Incredible effort by amazing team of passionate keepers today lead by @ZooKeeperChad Every animal is safe and in wonderful care https://t.co/vGJNRxVClW — mogowildlife (@mogowildlife) December 31, 2019

The zoo’s larger animals — its giraffes, zebras and rhinos — could not be relocated. Instead, zoo staff sheltered them in place and defended the park.

AD

Staples told the Illawarra Mercury newspaper that his employees had spent the past week planning for the worst. When it came this week, they sprang into action, spraying down grass and animal shelters to stop the blaze from spreading.

Volunteers flocked there, too, helping zookeepers stamp out spot fires that cropped up around the property, working from early Tuesday into the night, until winds changed and a once-dire forecast turned more favorable.

“A couple of hours ago, it felt like Armageddon here,” Staples told ABC. “It was black as midnight, with tinges of red. It was like we were fighting fires in the darkness.”

AD

He said his staff “defended this place like it was their family.”

By Tuesday evening, Staples said they would remain vigilant but are hopeful that the zoo has escaped tragedy. Asked in his ABC interview what else his staff needs, Staples echoed the New Year’s wish of most in the country: “Rain would be nice.”

Read more:

AD