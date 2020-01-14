A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed the incident in a statement to The Washington Post.

“An off duty Secret Service employee was involved in the shooting of an unrestrained and aggressive canine in Brooklyn, NY yesterday,” the statement said. “As this is an ongoing investigation, the Secret Service will not have further comment.”

The spokesperson declined to name the agent or provide information about whether the Secret Service employee faced criminal charges or internal disciplinary consequences, but did say the agency is looking into the incident and will cooperate with the New York Police Department investigation. The NYPD referred all questions about the incident to the Secret Service and did not respond to a request for the incident report.

The Daily News reported that the shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the Windsor Terrace neighborhood of Brooklyn. Unnamed police individuals told the Daily News that the barking dog startled the agent, who then shot and killed her.

A witness, 51-year-old Walter Blankinship, told the Daily News he was across the street when he heard a single shot, then someone who appeared to be the dog’s owner cursing at the shooter.